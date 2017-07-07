Sammy Hagar announces plans for his 70th birthday bash at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Mexico

Photo: Guy Aroch/Design: Todd Gallopo at Meat and PotatoesSammy Hagar turns the big 7-0 on October 13, and to celebrate the milestone the Red Rocker is organizing a special edition of his annual birthday bash at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The 27th annual installment of the star-studded event will be held over the course of four nights, on October 9, 11, 13 and 14.

Tickets to the concerts, which cost $70, will be made available via a random lottery-style drawing for those who register at RedRocker.com or at …read more