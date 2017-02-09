Sammy Hagar Teams with Pal Adam Levine to Introduce World’s First “Mezquila”

Guy Aroch for Santo MezquilaIt’s mas tequila time for Sammy Hagar! The Red Rocker, who already had huge success with his Cabo Wabo brand of the liquor, has teamed up with his buddy Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and The Voice fame to launch a new kind of premium booze called mezquila that’s a mix of blue agave tequila and the tequila variety known as mezcal.

The new spirit, billed as “the world’s first mezquila,” is being sold under the brand name Santo Mezquila.

According to Advertising Age, the idea apparently struck while Hagar and Levine were


