Sammy Hagar turns 70 today; AXS TV to mark his birthday on Saturday with marathon of Hagar’s reality show

Steve Jennings/WireImageSammy Hagar, the Red Rocker himself, celebrates his 70th birthday today. To mark the occasion, Hagar will be rocking out with a variety of his musical friends at the latest installment of his annual birthday bash concert series at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

AXS TV will be hosting its own 70th birthday celebration for Hagar this Saturday, October 14, airing a daylong marathon of Sammy’s Rock and Roll Road Trip reality series that starts at 1 p.m. ET. Among the many guests featured on the various episodes …read more