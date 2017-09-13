San Diego steps up containment battle as Hepatitis A outbreak kills 16

sudok1/iStock/Thinkstock(SAN DIEGO) — Private cleaning crews and public health workers are mobilized on the streets of San Diego, working to stop a Hepatitis A outbreak that has claimed at least 16 lives so far.

San Diego city and county officials said they are collaborating on solutions to the aggressive outbreak –- which has at least 421 known cases in San Diego county, including 292 hospitalizations, since last November. They have stepped up containment plans, which now include everything from street cleaning and vaccination to distributing flyers and planning possible temporary housing for the California city’s homeless, who have been hard-hit by …read more