Santa Makes House Calls to Homebound Kids

Jupiterimages/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Dozens of kids who may never otherwise get the opportunity to meet Santa did just that over the weekend.

From Colorado to Wisconsin to Arizona, the Secret Sleigh project, for the second year, brought Santa to the homes of children so medically fragile that they are homebound. Some are terminally ill.

One of the children who received a visit was Ryan Chevalier. He is 4 years old and has hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, or HIE, which essentially means he suffered oxygen deprivation at birth, his mom told ABC News.

“The HIE caused spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and causes him …read more