Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana releasing new single, “Fun, Party, Splash,” featuring husband Carlos

Tarpan RecordsSantana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana is one busy musician. Not only did she make major contributions to her band’s recently released collaborative album with The Isley Brothers, Power of Peace, but she will be putting out her own solo single next week.

The song, “Fun, Party, Splash,” which features guitar by her husband, Carlos Santana, will be available for purchase as a digital download on Friday, August 25.

Cindy recorded the track with award-winning producer and songwriter Narada Michael Walden, whose resume includes recordings by Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles and Whitney Houston. You can pre-order “Fun Party …read more