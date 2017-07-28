Santana, The Isley Brothers to chat about new album, “Power of Peace,” on “CBS Sunday Morning”

Credit: Maryanne BilhamSantana‘s new collaborative album with The Isley Brothers, Power of Peace, arrives in stores today. The 13-track collection features 12 covers, including renditions of such well-known tunes as Stevie Wonder‘s “Higher Ground,” Marvin Gaye‘s “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology),” Billie Holiday‘s “God Bless the Child” and the Burt Bacharach–Hal David classic “What the World Needs Now Is Love Sweet Love.”

A CBS Sunday Morning segment focusing on Power of Peace will be featured on this weekend’s episode of the program, which airs at 9 a.m. ET/8 a.m. CT. The profile will feature interviews with Carlos Santana, his wife …read more