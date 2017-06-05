Santana’s Isley Brothers collaboration, “Power of Peace,” due out in August

Legacy RecordingsFull details have been revealed about the collaborative album Carlos Santana recorded last year with The Isley Brothers‘ Ronald and Ernie Isley. Power of Peace will be released August 4, and features 13 tracks, 12 of which are covers of songs previously recorded by such artists as Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Chambers Brothers, Billie Holiday, Eddie Kendricks, Curtis Mayfield and Muddy Waters.

Santana served as the record’s main producer and arranger, and also contributed lead and rhythm guitar, percussion and backing vocals. Ronald Isley was the album’s lead vocalist, while his brother …read more