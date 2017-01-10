School in Malawi Built to Honor Prince, Funded by Fans

Neil Lupin/RedfernsThe memory of Prince will live on, not only through his legendary music, but also in two African schools built in honor of the music icon, with the second having just opened this Monday.

The Chisumbu School in the southeast African country of Malawi opened its doors to 174 students for their first day of classes, reports Billboard.

Prince’s ex-wife, Manuela Testolini, and his half-brother Omarr Baker both attended the grand event.

The first school erected in Prince’s honor, the Phaso School, along with the Chisumbu School, were founded …read more