School rallies behind beloved crossing guard as she battles cancer

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A Texas elementary school is showing their support for a beloved crossing guard after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Staff and students at the Rusk School in Houston have already raised $5,850 of their $10,000 goal on behalf of Sanjuana Torres, 59, who has worked at the school for 20 years.

“I was overwhelmed,” Torres told ABC News Wednesday. “No one has ever done anything for me and I was happy. It’s like our principal always said to me, ‘Ms. Torres, we are your family we are going to take care of you.’ They are my family.”

Torres started …read more