Scientists Reveal the Three Kinds of Selfie Takers

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — New research from Brigham Young University scientists suggests that not all people taking selfies are narcissists. In fact, there are three main types, the researchers discovered: Communicators, Autobiographers, and Self-Publicists.

Communicators, “take selfies primarily to engage their friends, family or followers in a conversation,” according to the published study.

“They’re all about two-way communication,” explained coauthor and current student Maureen “Mo” Elinzano. See also: Anne Hathaway’s “I voted” selfie snaps on Instagram.

Autobiographers, "use selfies as a tool to record key events in their lives and preserve significant memories." Such users, "want others to see their photos, they aren't