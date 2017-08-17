Scientists tout positive findings in peanut allergy pill study

MyLoupe/UIG via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A new study may spell hope for millions who suffer from peanut allergies.

Scientists in Australia are reporting successful preliminary trials for a pill filled with a mix of probiotics and tiny amounts of peanut to build tolerance to peanut allergies.

Study author Dr. Mimi Tang told the medical journal Lancet Child and Adolescent Health that roughly four out of five children who achieved tolerance after the first trial of the probiotic peanut pill were still eating peanuts four years later and seven in 10 of them had passed a “tolerance challenge.”

In the first study, four …read more