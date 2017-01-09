Scientists: You’d Need to Eat a Trillion Calories to Shoot “Star Wars” Force Lightning

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — While Star Wars isn’t science fiction, with the release of Rogue One, brilliant people have been examining some science facts with regard to that galaxy far, far away. That’s how we just learned, for example, it would take $7.8 octillion to run the Death Star for a day.

But now, they’re drilling deeper, and undergraduate researchers at the University of Leicester have determined that to fire lightning from your fingertips as did Sith Lords like Darths Sideous and Tyrannus — AKA Emperor Palpatine and Count Dooku — you’d need to consume a trillion calories.

That’s 1.85 million …read more


