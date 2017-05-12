Score another unreleased Prince track from ‘Purple Rain’ reissue

Warner Bros.A two-song live medley from Prince‘s upcoming Purple Rain Deluxe, and Purple Rain Deluxe — Expanded Edition is now available for download, if you pre-order the reissue now.

The previously unreleased track, “Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden,” was recorded at a Prince concert on his 26th birthday — June 7, 1984 — at First Avenue in Minneapolis.

“Our Destiny” features lead vocals by keyboardist Lisa Coleman from The Revolution. The song segues into “Roadhouse Garden” led by Prince, with background vocals by Coleman and keyboardist Dr. Fink.

"Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden" joins the previously announced unreleased recording of "Electric Intercourse,"