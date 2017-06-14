Scottish women traveling to England for abortions

(LONDON) – Nearly 200 women traveled from Scotland to England for an abortion last year, according to the BBC.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service said this highlights how difficult it can be for women north of the border to obtain late-stage terminations.

The law currently allows the procedure up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. More than 70 percent of the 180 women who traveled south were at least 20 weeks pregnant.

The Scottish government said it was looking at improving abortion services, the BBC reported.

The 1967 Abortion Act made it legal for women to have an abortion up until 24 …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462