Scottish women traveling to England for abortions

(LONDON) – Nearly 200 women traveled from Scotland to England for an abortion last year, according to the BBC.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service said this highlights how difficult it can be for women north of the border to obtain late-stage terminations.

The law currently allows the procedure up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. More than 70 percent of the 180 women who traveled south were at least 20 weeks pregnant.

The Scottish government said it was looking at improving abortion services, the BBC reported.

The 1967 Abortion Act made it legal for women to have an abortion up until 24 …read more