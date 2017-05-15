See Axl Rose join Billy Joel on “Highway to Hell”

Credit: Myrna SuarezBilly Joel and Axl Rose may seem to be an unlikely pairing. But there they were Saturday night sharing the stage at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Guns N’Roses and AC/DC lead singer joined Billy for a rendition of “Highway to Hell,” a song that actually has been a part of recent Joel performances, usually performed by Billy’s roadie, when an actual AC/DC lead singer isn’t in the house.

Axl also came out later in the show, Rolling Stone reports, to perform with Billy on “Big Shot.”

