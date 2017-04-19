See Elton John play the blues with Jack White in trailer for “American Epic”

PBS Elton John, Taj Majal, Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Willie Nelson and the late Merle Haggard are among the artists who will recreate classic American recording sessions from the 1920s for The American Epic Sessions, a feature-length film companion to an upcoming PBS documentary about the rural recording boom of the 1920s.

Jack White, Alabama Shakes, Beck, The Avett Brothers, rapper Nas and R&B singer Raphael Saadiq also are on board.



For the film, and a companion album produced by White and T Bone Burnett, engineer Nicholas Bergh, rebuilt a 1920s vintage recording system — a single microphone, a …read more