See me, hear me: The Who releasing 2017 “Tommy” performance at Royal Albert Hall on DVD, CD and more

Eagle Rock EntertainmentThis past April, The Who gave a special full performance of its classic 1969 rock opera Tommy at London’s famous Royal Albert Hall to raise money for the U.K.’s Teenage Cancer Trust charity. Now, new audio and video packages documenting the concert are scheduled to be released on October 13.

Tommy — Live at the Royal Albert Hall will be available on DVD and Blu-ray, and as a two-CD set, three-LP package, digital album and digital video. The concert marked the first time ever that The Who played the concept album …read more