Seltzer water not harmful to your teeth or health, expert says

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Despite recent headlines across the web, drinking sparkling water does not have any harmful effects, a nutrition expert tells ABC News.

Americans spent $2.3 billion on seltzer or sparkling water over the past year, according to data from the market research company Information Resources, Inc. Some attribute the recent uptick in seltzer water’s popularity with the fact that many people are trading in sodas and sugar-heavy soft drinks for sparkling water.

“It makes you feel like you’re drinking something that isn’t water, and so psychologically there’s something in like… effervescence,” Mary Choi, a writer and seltzer water super-fan told …read more