Senate Republicans want to include individual mandate repeal in tax plan

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Senate Republicans expect to include a repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate, which requires people to purchase health insurance or face penalties, in their tax plan, complicating the party’s efforts to reshape the tax code by year’s end.

The change — which President Trump called for yesterday in a surprise tweet from Asia — would help Republicans pay for proposed tax cuts in their plan by slashing more than $300 billion in government spending on subsidized medical coverage over 10 years.

“We’re optimistic that inserting the individual mandate repeal would be helpful,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, told reporters …read more