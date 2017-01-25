Seoul Virus Spread by Pet Rats Under Investigation in Mulitple States

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Health officials are investigating an outbreak of the rare Seoul virus, among pet rats and people exposed to rat-breeding facilities in multiple states.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Tuesday alerting doctors and other health officials they have expanded their initial investigation to 10 states.

Last week, the CDC reported an outbreak of the Seoul virus in Wisconsin and Illinois, which spread via infected pet rats. This is the first time that the virus has been known to spread via pet rats in the U.S., rather than wild rats.

