Seven-year-old with 3-D printed hand to throw first pitch at Game 4 of World Series

(Courtesy: Yong Dawson) Hailey Dawson, a 7-year-old from Nevada, has thrown the first pitch with her 3-D printed hand for two major league baseball teams and hopes to reach her goal of 28 more. (NEW YORK) — A girl with a 3-D printed prosthetic hand, whose dream of throwing the first pitch at every major league ballpark has been widely shared, is now scheduled to throw the first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series, the MLB confirmed to ABC News today.

“I cried when they told me,” 7-year-old Hailey Dawson’s mom, Yong Dawson, told ABC News. “She knows that …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462