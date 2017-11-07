Severe air pollution declared public health emergency in Delhi, India

iStock/Thinkstock (NEW YORK) — Delhi, India, is surrounded by a thickening blanket of smog.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) declared a public health emergency in the city on Tuesday as the city’s air quality rating climbed above the highest levels on the index. People have been advised to avoid outdoor activities and keep children indoors to avoid the “severely harmful” air.

The education minister confirmed elementary schools will be closed on Wednesday, saying an extension of the order is possible.

The problem is expected to linger for some time.

The Doctors Association requested that the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, scheduled for November