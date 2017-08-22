Severe food allergy cases skyrocketed over the past decade, study finds

(NEW YORK) — Monkey Business/Thinkstock The number of health insurance claims documenting severe allergic reactions to food has skyrocketed nearly 400 percent over the past decade, according to a study released Tuesday by the nonprofit healthcare organization FAIR Health.

The researchers analyzed private insurance claim lines involving the diagnosis of anaphylactic food reactions, or severe allergic reactions from food that could even result in death from anaphylactic shock. The study found that private insurance claim lines with diagnoses of anaphylactic food reactions rose by 377 percent in the period between 2007 to 2016.

Peanuts were the most commonly identified food to cause …read more