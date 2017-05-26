Sextuplets born in Virginia after parents’ 17-year infertility struggle

iStock/Thinkstock(RICHMOND, Va.) — A couple who tried nearly two decades to conceive has welcomed a set of sextuplets in Richmond, Virginia.

Adeboye and Ajibola Taiwo tried for 17 years to have children. In January, they learned they were expecting six.

“I was excited,” said dad Adeboye Taiwo. “For the very first time we were expecting.”

The babies, three boys and three girls, range in weight from 1 pound, 10 ounces, to 2 pounds, 15 ounces, according to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia.

"We're going through this extraordinary journey together with the family," Ronald Ramus, M.D., director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at


