“Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” film starring Frampton, The Bee Gees getting Blu-ray release

Shout! FactoryThe Beatles recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with deluxe reissues of the influential 1967 album. Now, September 26 sees the Blu-ray disc release of the star-studded 1978 film inspired by the record.

Produced by Robert Stigwood of Saturday Night Fever fame, the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band film starred Peter Frampton as the fictional Billy Shears, The Bee Gees as Shears’ band The Hendersons, and a wide variety of well-known actors and musicians.

More than 20 classic Beatles songs were performed by the various cast members, which included