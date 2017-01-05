Shannen Doherty Posts Photo of ‘Maggie,’ Her Radiation Therapy Machine

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Shannen Doherty posted another update in her breast cancer journey, this time paying tribute to the machine used for her radiation therapy.

The Charmed actress, 45, shared a black and white Instagram photo of her standing beside the large machine she calls “Maggie.”

“This is Maggie. I’ve seen Maggie five days a week for what seems like forever. We have a love hate relationship. I love her because she’s part of the life saving treatment I’m receiving,” she wrote.

“It’s astounding how far we have come with technology. One day, Maggie will be retired and the cure will …read more