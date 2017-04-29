Shannen Doherty’s breast cancer in remission after 2-year battle: ‘I am blessed’

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Shannen Doherty is in remission following a two-year battle with breast cancer, she announced Friday on Instagram.

The former 90210 and Charmed actress, 46, posted a photo of herself, writing, “Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES.”

But Doherty, who married film producer Kurt Iswarienko in 2011, writes that she's not out of the woods yet. "Now more waiting, she says. "As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial.