“Shark Tank” star Daymond John speaks out about his cancer diagnosis

ABC/Patrick Ecclesine(NEW YORK) — The entrepreneur Daymond John, who catapulted to fame on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened up in an interview with Good Morning America Wednesday about his diagnosis with stage two thyroid cancer, saying he’s now feeling “great.”

“I have another half of my thyroid still in and in the event that it comes back, I’ll be able to fight it,” John told Robin Roberts. “Thyroid is a very slow-growing cancer.”

He went on, “I’m good and I want to share this with people because that’s what success is. It’s staying in your family’s lives, it’s being around.”

