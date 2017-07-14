Sharon Stone stands by Madonna after “mediocre” diss comes to light: “I love and adore you”

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty ImagesThe revelation that Madonna once considered Sharon Stone to be “horribly mediocre” isn’t going to stand in the way of the two women’s friendship. Stone has posted an open letter to Madonna on Facebook reaffirming that she loves her.

As previously reported, a letter that Madonna wrote to someone known as “J,” thought to be actor John Enos, in the early ’90s is being auctioned off. In the letter, Madonna writes that she finds it frustrating when people say that Whitney Houston and Sharon Stone have better careers than …read more