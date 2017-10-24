Sheila E. says it’s “kind of cool” being on the “Billboard” charts again with “Iconic: Message 4 America”

ABC/Paula LoboShelia E. is celebrating the release of her new album, Iconic: Message 4 America, and her return to the Billboard charts after 26 years — an achievement she says she wasn’t anticipating, because the singer/drummer doesn’t exactly feel like her music fits in today.

“I feel like I’m not in the system,” Sheila E. tells ABC Radio. “And they told me as well, ‘Sheila you’re really not in the system. You really don’t belong in the system of the pop, the radio, and the whole thing.'”

