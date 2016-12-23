Sheriff’s Deputy Undergoes Kidney Transplant for Fellow Officer

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department(LOS ANGELES) — Christmas came early for one sheriff’s deputy after a fellow officer donated a kidney to save his life.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies Kevin Ay and Darrin Offringa first met in July 2010. Offringa was Ay’s supervisor, training him for three months.

Since that time, the two remained friends, especially after Ay was assigned to Offringa’s old beat.

Then, in November 2013, Ay was diagnosed with kidney failure. After being hospitalized for a short amount of time, he returned to his duties in the sheriff’s department on “light duty capacity,” according to the …read more