She’s Given Us the Best: Anita Baker Confirms Retirement

David Livingston/Getty ImagesFor many years, Anita Baker has been giving fans the best that she’s got — but now the celebrated singer is putting the brakes on her impressive career.

Via Twitter, Baker recently cleared up rumors by confirming her new life as a retired “beach bum.”

“Lotta rumours out there. No Tour. No CD. #Retired #BeachBum #ThankUJesus,” she writes.

In another tweet, she says, “Jan 26th will celebrate my 59th BDay (lord willing) retirement was 1 of many goals/dreams #SuchaBlessing.”

The singer-songwriter started …read more