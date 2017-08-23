Show Me: The Pretenders to appear on upcoming season of “Austin City Limits”

Scott Newton/Courtesy KLRU-TV/ Austin PBSThe Pretenders will be featured on an episode of Austin City Limits that will air as part of the long-running PBS performance series’ upcoming 43rd season. The program, which marks the veteran rockers’ first-ever Austin City Limits appearance, will premiere on select PBS stations on Saturday, October 14, at 9 p.m. ET. Check local listings for air times in your area.

The episode features The Pretenders delivering a career-spanning set that includes their 1981 gem “Message of Love.” You can check out a preview video of Chrissie Hynde …read more


