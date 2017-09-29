Show Us the Moneys: Eddie Money and his family starring in new AXS TV reality series

Stewart Volland/AXS TVReality TV fans know all about Ozzy Osbourne and his family, but now it’s time for them to meet Eddie Money and his clan. The pop-rock singer known for hits like “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Baby Hold On” will star alongside his family members in a new AXS reality show.

The show, which has the tentative title Real Money, began production Thursday and is scheduled to premiere in early 2018. The 10-episode series will take a candid look at Money’s life with his longtime wife Laurie, …read more