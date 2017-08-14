Silver screen Slowhand: New Clapton documentary premiering at next month’s Toronto Film Festival

Courtesy of TIFFThe upcoming rock documentary Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars will get its world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, which runs from September 7 to September 17. The film, which was directed by Oscar-winning producer Lili Fini Zanuck, takes an intimate look at the British guitar legend’s life, including his traumatic childhood, his rise to rock stardom, his struggle with drug addiction and the tragic 1991 death of his young son Connor.

