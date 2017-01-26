Singer Amy Grant’s Daughter Donates Kidney to Best Friend

Stockbyte/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Gloria Mills Chapman, daughter of Christian singer Amy Grant, is recovering after donating a kidney to her best friend on Tuesday.
“Millie,” as she’s better known, is 27 years old and is Grant’s second child with her former husband, singer-songwriter Gary Chapman, according to Billboard.
Millie’s friend Kathryn Dudley was the recipient of the kidney, according to the Tennessean. On Monday night Gary Chapman posted a message on Facebook asking for prayers. Millie has known Kathryn their entire lives, he said.
“I’m so proud of her, words fail me,” Chapman’s post said.