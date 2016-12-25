Singer and Former Wham! Member George Michael, Dead at 53

Frank Hoensch/Getty Images

Singer and former Wham! member George Michael has been found dead in his home at age 53, according to his publicist.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the statement declares. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Rescue personnel arrived at Michael’s property at 1:42 p.m. local time, 8:42 a.m. ET, though it’s known known who summoned them. In a statement, …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462