Singer and Former Wham! Member George Michael, Dead at 53

Frank Hoensch/Getty Images

Singer and former Wham! member George Michael has been found dead in his home at age 53, according to his publicist.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” the statement declares. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Rescue personnel arrived at Michael’s property at 1:42 p.m. local time, 8:42 a.m. ET, though it’s known known who summoned them. In a statement, …read more