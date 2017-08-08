Singer, guitarist, actor & Country Music Hall-of-Famer Glen Campbell Dead at Age 81

Bettmann / Getty ImagesGlen Campbell, one of music’s most successful and versatile entertainers, has died at age 81.

A statement on his Facebook page reads, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Campbell is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, TN; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; …read more