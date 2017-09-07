Singer with alopecia inspires 4-year-old girl with same disease during inspirational performance

Instagram/giftedkeys(PEMBROKE, Ill.) — An Illinois singer with alopecia inspired one 4-year-old with the same disease while performing an inspirational song of acceptance.

Keya Trammell was onstage performing her song “Next to Blow” at Pembroke Days, an annual community festival, in Illinois.

While singing the upbeat inspirational song, Trammell, 25, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune skin disease when she was 2 years old, was inspired to say a few encouraging words to the audience.

The singer told ABC News a message was in her heart, especially after she spotted a little girl who was also bald. She had a hunch that perhaps that


