Single case of locally transmitted Zika virus confirmed by Florida health department

iStock/Thinkstock(TAMPA, Fla.) — A single case of locally transmitted Zika virus has been confirmed on Florida’s west coast, according to the state’s health department.

The isolated case occurred in Manatee County, south of Tampa and St. Petersburg, after a local couple traveled to Cuba, the Florida Department of Health said in a statement.

After the couple returned home, one partner fell ill to symptoms consistent with Zika virus infection, according to the health department. Evidence from a later investigation suggested that after that partner acquired Zika in Cuba, a mosquito in or near their home bit the infected partner and …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462