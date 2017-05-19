Single father creates a safe haven for children with autism to play together online

Stuart Duncan(TIMMINS, Ontario) — A single father quit his job to operate a Minecraft server specifically for children and adults with autism to play the popular multiplayer game with each other, and ended up creating an online community and safe haven on the internet for people with autism and their families.

Stuart Duncan, 40, of Timmins, Ontario, told ABC News that he started the server, called Autcraft, in 2013, because he loved playing Minecraft with his children.

“My oldest son has autism, my youngest son does not, but all three of us love Minecraft,” Duncan told ABC News, adding that he also …read more


