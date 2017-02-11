Single Mom Dresses as Dad for Son’s ‘Dads and Doughnuts Day’ at School

Whitney Kittrell(NEW YORK) — One Utah mom made sure her little boy wouldn’t miss out on a special event at school by slipping into her best “dad outfit” this week.

Whitney Kittrell, a single parent of two, dressed as a dad for 5-year-old Lucas’ “Dads and Doughnuts Day” at her kindergartner’s Arrowhead Elementary School in Santa Clara.

She shared the photo on Facebook, where it received thousands of comments and over 27,000 likes.

“It’s been very overwhelming seeing the response,” Kittrell told ABC News. “I’ve had kids that were raised by single parents reach out and thank me to let me know …read more