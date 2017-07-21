Single mom inspires others with viral post encouraging co-parenting

Courtesy of Brittney Johnson and Kayla Imhoff (COLUMBIA, Mo.) — Co-parenting doesn’t have to be hard. And one former couple in Missouri is proving that.

Brittney Johnson praised her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend Kayla Imhoff in a now-viral Facebook post, writing: “Kayla has been a gift of so much more than I could have hoped for.”

The single mother told ABC News she was inspired to write the July 12 post, which has accumulated more than 66,000 likes on Facebook, after Imhoff sent her a photo of herself with Johnson’s 4-year-old daughter, Payton.

“When Kayla started nursing school [at State Technical College of Missouri], …read more