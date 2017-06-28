Singles collection celebrating The Doors’ 50th anniversary on the way

Rhino RecordsRhino Records is celebrating the 50th anniversary of legendary band The Doors with multiple versions of a new compilation, The Doors: The Singles.

Due September 15, the project brings together all the singles and B-sides released from the six studio albums The Doors recorded between 1967’s self-titled debut and 1971’s L.A. Woman.

The collection will be available in three formats:

–a two-CD package featuring all 20 singles and their corresponding B-sides, plus four mono versions sent to radio.

–a two-CD set plus the 1973 compilation The Best of the Doors released in Quadraphonic sound on Blu-ray disc for the first time.

