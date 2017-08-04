Sister Sledge, Labelle, McFadden & Whitehead among the 2017 Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame honorees

Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns; Gijsbert Hanekroot/RedfernsThe music legends who’ll be inducted into the Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame this year have been revealed, and they include Sister Sledge, Patti LaBelle‘s old group Labelle, veteran R&B band The Soul Survivors, and the songwriting, production and recording duo McFadden & Whitehead.

The formal induction will take place October 4 during an afternoon ceremony along Philly's Avenue of the Arts, and the honorees also will be celebrated that same evening at a special gala event at the Fillmore Philadelphia. Tickets for the gala are on sale now via