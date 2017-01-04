Sisters Reunite With Long-Lost Mother After Four Decades: ‘Miracles Do Happen’

(Courtesy of Mark Szarmach) Sisters Starla Medlock and Jeannie Toomey reunited with their mother for the first time in four decades in Kansas City on Tuesday.(NEW YORK) — A very special and long-overdue family reunion is taking place this week in the Kansas City area.

Two sisters, Starla Medlock and Jeannie Toomey, reunited with their mother for the first time in four decades on Tuesday, embracing each other as tears streamed down their faces.

“It felt like time stood still. It just stopped,” Starla, 43, told ABC News of the moment she laid eyes on her mom at the Kansas City International …read more