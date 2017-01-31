Six Other Sides of Bob Dylan: Famed Singer/Songwriter to Release First-Ever Triple Album in March

Columbia RecordsWhat does a Nobel Prize winner do for an encore? In Bob Dylan‘s case, he puts out the first triple album of his career. The legendary singer/songwriter and recent Nobel Prize in Literature honoree will release a three-disc collection, titled Triplicate, on March 31.

Like Dylan’s previous two studio efforts, 2015’s Shadows in the Night and 2016’s Fallen Angels, Triplicate features renditions of vintage tunes penned by a variety of renowned American songwriters. Each disc contains 10 tracks and features a separate title and theme: Disc one is called ‘Til the Sun Goes Down, …read more