Six Other Sides of Bob Dylan: Famed Singer/Songwriter to Release First-Ever Triple Album in March

Columbia RecordsWhat does a Nobel Prize winner do for an encore? In Bob Dylan‘s case, he puts out the first triple album of his career. The legendary singer/songwriter and recent Nobel Prize in Literature honoree will release a three-disc collection, titled Triplicate, on March 31.

Like Dylan’s previous two studio efforts, 2015’s Shadows in the Night and 2016’s Fallen Angels, Triplicate features renditions of vintage tunes penned by a variety of renowned American songwriters. Each disc contains 10 tracks and features a separate title and theme: Disc one is called ‘Til the Sun Goes Down, …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462