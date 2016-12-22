Sixth Locally-Transmitted Case of Zika Identified in Brownsville, Texas

crewcut/iStock/Thinkstock(AUSTIN, Texas) — The Texas Department of State Health Services identified another case of the Zika virus that has been locally acquired in Brownsville, Texas.

The case is the sixth local mosquito-transmitted case in Cameron County, Texas, but is not believed to be connected to the first five. Members of the patient’s household have been tested, and neighbors of the patient have been informed.

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its testing guidance to recommend testing for all pregnant women in Brownsville, or who have travelled to Brownsville since the end of October.

