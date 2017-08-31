Small sample of Texas floodwater contains concerning levels of E. coli bacteria, expert says

Win McNamee/Getty Images(HOUSTON) — As many parts of southeastern Texas have been inundated with brown, murky floodwater left behind by Hurricane Harvey — now a tropical depression — experts are warning residents and rescuers about the possible health risks lurking within the deluge of water.

Dr. Terry Gentry, an associate professor at Texas A&M University, examined small samples of both drinking water and floodwater from Cypress, Texas — a community just outside of Houston — at the university’s microbiology lab. While the results of the lab tests revealed that the drinking water was safe, Gentry found that the levels of E. …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462